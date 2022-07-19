SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $21.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 509,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 1,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 274,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SunPower by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after buying an additional 253,222 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

