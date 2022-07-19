SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $21.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
SunPower Price Performance
Shares of SunPower stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06.
Institutional Trading of SunPower
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 509,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 1,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 274,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SunPower by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after buying an additional 253,222 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.