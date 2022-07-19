SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Cap Achieves $683,433.44

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $683,433.44 and $1,718.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00359488 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00019073 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001760 BTC.
SuperLauncher Coin Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,040,831 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
SuperLauncher Coin Trading
