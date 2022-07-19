Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $186.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.05 and its 200 day moving average is $208.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

