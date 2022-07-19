Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Makes New $478,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $350,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

