SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Down 26.9% in June

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 670,100 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 916,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of SSSS stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 29.75 and a current ratio of 29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.72. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 3,376.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

