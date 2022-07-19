S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Down 1.3 %

SANW stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

