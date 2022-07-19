Swingby (SWINGBY) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.07 Million

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $131,299.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379367 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,201.62 or 0.99899850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,059,752 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news.

Swingby Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

