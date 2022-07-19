Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas Sells 40,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,349,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,044,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,716,706.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Switch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. 58,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,803. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Switch Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s payout ratio is 525.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

Institutional Trading of Switch

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 2.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 415.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 155,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,440,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,682,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

