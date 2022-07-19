T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Increased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.5 %

TROW stock opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.54.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

