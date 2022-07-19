TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $199,794.00

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. TABOO TOKEN has a market cap of $18.38 million and $199,794.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00392458 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00018903 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.
TABOO TOKEN Profile
TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.
TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading
