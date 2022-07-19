Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Update

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tailwind Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TWND traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,883. Tailwind Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tailwind Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWND. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 168,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 106,856 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 533,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors.

