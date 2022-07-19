Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 8,153 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $31,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after purchasing an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,910,000 after purchasing an additional 567,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,800,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after purchasing an additional 764,480 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

Waste Connections stock opened at $123.69 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.48. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

