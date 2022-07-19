Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 33,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

