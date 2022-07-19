Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $678.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $627.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

