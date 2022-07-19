Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for about 2.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $47,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 119,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

