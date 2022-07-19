Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,223 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 3.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stryker worth $56,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $192.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.67. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.88.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

