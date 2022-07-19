Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 467 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.