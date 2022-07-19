Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 467 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.