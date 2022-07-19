Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.04. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.