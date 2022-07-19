Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Performance

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.16. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

