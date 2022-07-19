Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.46. The company had a trading volume of 29,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,046. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

