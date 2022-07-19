Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 24,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,052. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $93.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

