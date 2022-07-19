Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.73.

Shares of TSE TKO traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.22. 111,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,071. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$349.27 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$118.33 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.1606375 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

