TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.15-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.75.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $15,388,886.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,424 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

