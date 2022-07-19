TE-FOOD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $46,718.00 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $17.90 million and $46,718.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,836.44 or 1.00160842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,823,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD.

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.