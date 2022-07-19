Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 281 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in VMware by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,946 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in VMware by 59.8% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in VMware by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $112.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average is $117.07.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

