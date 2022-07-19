Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 248,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after acquiring an additional 110,551 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 842,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 65,750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 122,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.25. 59,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.80. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

