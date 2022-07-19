Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,828 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 767.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,804,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $607,239,000 after acquiring an additional 283,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.49.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.70. 191,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,854,064. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,162 shares of company stock worth $8,982,367. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

