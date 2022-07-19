Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Cogent Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 90,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 0.29. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 550.01%.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

