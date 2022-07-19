Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after buying an additional 462,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,661,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,402,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $8.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.93. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $283.72 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

