Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 224.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

LHC Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $161.82. The stock had a trading volume of 212,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,225. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $216.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.04.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

