Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Gogo worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gogo by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Gogo news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gogo news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

GOGO traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,552. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

