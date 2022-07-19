Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $9.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $530.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,901. The stock has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.66 and a 200-day moving average of $560.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.54.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

