Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,297,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.48. 262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.32 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

