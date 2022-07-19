Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,158 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,801 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

R1 RCM Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,828. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile



R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

