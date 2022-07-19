Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 83 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $7.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.95. 596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.01 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.19.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.78.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

