Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Teekay LNG Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $16.98 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.
About Teekay LNG Partners
