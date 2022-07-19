Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells $41,120.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00.

TDOC traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $41.26. 123,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

