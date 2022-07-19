Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) is Next Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up about 2.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teleflex by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $244.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.58 and a twelve month high of $405.97.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.38.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

