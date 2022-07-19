Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.38.

NYSE TFX traded up $6.86 on Tuesday, reaching $251.24. The company had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.58 and a 1 year high of $405.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.86 and a 200-day moving average of $305.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

