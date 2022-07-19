Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 481 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average of $172.01. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

