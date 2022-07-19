Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,621 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

