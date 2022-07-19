Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.59 and its 200-day moving average is $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.