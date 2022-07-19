Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

GPC stock opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $131.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.