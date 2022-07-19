Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.94.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Several research firms have commented on J. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

