Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,220 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS EFV opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.