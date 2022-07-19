Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average is $102.80. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

