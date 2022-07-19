Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $247.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.54.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

