TELUS International (Cda)’s (TIXT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

TIXT has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

TIXT opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.76%. Research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

