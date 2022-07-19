TELUS International (Cda)’s (TIXT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.
TIXT has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 0.6 %
TIXT opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
