Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $93.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMSNY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research report on Friday.

Temenos Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16. Temenos has a 1-year low of $71.29 and a 1-year high of $168.58.

Temenos Announces Dividend

Temenos Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.6048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

