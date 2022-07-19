Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given a $104.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been assigned a $104.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.32. 1,254,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

