Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given a $104.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been assigned a $104.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.33% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.32. 1,254,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
